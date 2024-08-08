Castle Valley Animal Rescue Receives Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant from Best Friends Animal Society to Help Save Adoptable Pets

Press Release

Price, Utah — Castle Valley Animal Rescue is pleased to have received a Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from Best Friends Animal Society in order to build an adoption center to help save the lives of more adoptable pets living in Carbon and Emery County.

“This grant allows us to build our dream Adoption Center, allowing us to find more homes for the pets in our care,” said McKenzi Layton, the Executive Director of Castle Valley Animal Rescue. “Our goal will be to adopt out more than 100 dogs and cats to loving families. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in making this adoption center possible.”

This adoption center will be completely in partnership with BARC (Boarding and Rescue Center) and Carbon Cat Rescue and will be located in Carbon County on East Coal Creek Road. Construction has begun, and it is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Castle Valley Animal Rescue is an active partner in Best Friends Network which offers help and support to shelters, rescue groups, and other animal welfare organizations working to save lives in their communities.

“When you choose to adopt your next pet you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” said Layton.

The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants is a grant program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation™, that provides grants to shelters for euthanasia reduction initiatives. The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael’s pet food, Nutrish®.

Castle Valley Animal Rescue’s mission is to help lower the euthanasia rate at local shelters by taking in at risk dogs and finding them forever homes.

To learn more about the organizations involved and how you can help, visit barcutah.org/adoption-center.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is the leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Best Friends works collaboratively with a network of more than 4,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.