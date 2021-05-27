Castle Valley Center Celebrates End of 2020-21 Year

Students at the Castle Valley Center (CVC) celebrated the 2020-21 school year coming to a close on Tuesday afternoon with treats and activities.

The AutoFarm train paid a visit to the school to assist in the fun and the students were delighted to take turns riding through the campus on the train.

“To see the joy of the children and their faces, it was just amazing and so humbling,” said Tara Kalatzes of AutoFarm. “Bringing joy to them was what it was all about.”

The fun did not stop there, as an Angry Birds station, games and treats such as snow cones were also given out to the students to round out a great year.