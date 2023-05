Castle Valley Center students celebrated the end of the school year in style on Tuesday afternoon.

To commemorate the 2022-23 school year coming to a close, the students celebrated with treats and activities. The AutoFarm train also paid a visit to the school to assist in the fun as all of the students were delighted to take turns riding the train.

The fun didn’t stop there, however. Snow cones were served to each student and a bouncy castle was also set up in the playground.