Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Jack Brimhall – Preschool

This week, we are excited to recognize Jack Brimhall as our Student of the Week! Jack is a wonderful 4-year-old preschooler at Castle Valley Center, and he is truly a joy to have in class. Jack has made incredible progress this year, and it has been amazing to watch him grow and find his voice.

Jack is a great role model for his peers, always showing kindness and helping others. He loves building with blocks and playing with cars, and his enthusiasm is contagious! What has been especially exciting to see is Jack’s growing confidence in speaking to both his classmates and teachers. We are so proud of all the progress he has made, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him blossom.

Keep shining, Jack! We can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll continue to achieve!