Castle Valley Center “Student of the Week”

Javi Sebreros – Kindergarten

He likes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spiderman. He enjoys all of the activities we have at school and works hard. He has a fun sense of humor! Javi is a good sport and cheers on his friends and teachers too! Javi smiles a lot and makes our classroom a fun and caring place. It has been awesome to see him learn and grow so much already this school year. Thank you, Javi, for working so hard and for being a kind and polite student.

Congratulations on being student of the week!