Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Luke Wells – 3rd Grade

Luke is a bright and energetic 3rd grader at Castle Valley Center who brings joy to everyone around him. His passion for sports shines during recess, where you can always find him playing and having fun with his classmates. He has even mastered some fancy trick shots.

Luke is not only a fantastic athlete but also an incredible friend. He is always ready to lend a helping hand, showing kindness and care to those around him. His positive attitude and friendly nature make him a joy to be around.

In addition to sports, Luke has a love for music class, where he enjoys helping lead the songs for his classmates. Outside of school, he’s a big fan of Paw Patrol and loves playing with bubbles, which never fails to bring a smile to his face. And let’s not forget—he has a special love for green Skittles!