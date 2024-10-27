Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Macen (Cus) Coonrod – Preschool

This week, we are thrilled to celebrate Cus as our Student of the Week! At just 4 years old, Cus is a little firecracker at the Castle Valley Center, and his spirit makes him a delight to have in the classroom.

Cus brings laughter and positivity to every day, keeping both his classmates and teachers smiling. Whether he’s building imaginative structures with magnatiles, racing cars, or enjoying sensory play at the sand table, Cus dives into every activity with enthusiasm and creativity.

One of the things that makes Cus truly special is his excitement for school. Each morning, he greets everyone with a big smile and a cheerful hello, spreading happiness throughout the hallways. It’s clear that he has formed wonderful bonds with everyone in his classroom.

We are so proud of you, Cus! Keep shining and inspiring those around you with your kind heart and infectious laughter. Congratulations on being our Student of the Week!