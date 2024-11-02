Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Harley McCourt-Moosman 8th Grade

Harley loves all things pretty, including herself. She loves to be pampered by having weekly manicures and loves to get caught up in conversations with the other students and classroom staff. Her favorite color is red and her favorite pastime is spending time with her Mom. Harley loves Disney songs and using the classroom chromebooks. Harley is a ray of sunshine and brings joy and laughter to everyone she comes in contact with. We love having Harley in our classroom!!!