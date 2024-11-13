Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Taylor Sitterud – 6th Grade

Taylor Sitterud is a determined student. He meets his day-to-day challenges with humor and an array of adaptive skills. Taylor loves music. You will often hear him singing or humming his favorite tunes. He has the best rhythm and often plays back up percussion to music in the classroom. Taylor is often seen being a good friend. He shows kindness and concern for others when they are not feeling well or are having a hard day. Taylor is inquisitive. He always wants to know how things work. He will take things apart and analyze them just so he has a better idea of how to use them to fulfill his sense of wonder. Taylors favorite foods are polar opposites. He loves hotdogs and sausage. He is also known for eating all things sweet and creamy. In all, every school day with Taylor Sitterud is a day filled with joy and wonder.