Castle Valley Center Student of the Week

Eli Flores – 7th Grade

Eli Flores is this week student of the week at the Castle Valley Center. Eli came back to CVC a little over a year ago and he has been a breath of fresh air. Every morning he enters the classroom with a very friendly “hello” to start off our day on a happy note. He is a true leader in our classroom and helps out everyone wherever help is needed. Eli loves playing with blocks and building transformers out of them and when outside for recess Eli can be found playing in the sandbox with more shovels than he has hands for. Eli is always up for any classroom activity and if you really want to see a show come and watch Eli sing along with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.