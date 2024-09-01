Castle Valley Center “Student of the Week”

Journee Wood-Pre-School

Journee is a 4-year-old girl who attends the Castle Valley Center. She loves music and singing. Her favorite songs are Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and the Happy Birthday Song. At school, Journee enjoys many activities like the sensory room, dance, and the sand table. She is a little artist and likes to create art with crayons, colored pencils and playdoh. We are happy to have Journee in our class and we are excited to see how many new things she will experience throughout the year.