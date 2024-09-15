Castle Valley Center “Students of the Week”

Ricky Richardson

This week’s Post-High Student of the Week is Ricky Richardson, who brings a delightful mix of humor, dedication, and friendship to our class. Not only is he known for working hard on job tasks and always lending a helping hand, but he also has a knack for keeping everyone in good spirits with his jokes and fun personality. Whether it’s talking about video games or just brightening up our day with a smile, Ricky makes coming to school an enjoyable experience for everyone. We’re lucky to have such a hardworking and friendly classmate who knows how to balance effort with fun!

Jose Cabrera – 4th Grade

He loves playing basketball, soccer, and playing with his friends. At school, Jose really enjoys P.E. and any time he gets to play sports. Jose also really enjoys animals. This year, Jose has been such a good friend, role model to new students in his class, and extra helpful to his teachers and those around the school. We are excited to watch Jose grow this school year. Great job Jose for all of the hard work you put in each day!