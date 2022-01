Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas announced that the Castle Valley Center has switched to remote learning beginning Jan. 18. According to the announcement, these students will resume in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

This switch is due to the amount of positive COVID-19 cases among staff. All of the other district schools will continue with regular in-person learning at this time.

“Thank you all for your continued efforts to keep our students in school,” said Supt. Salas.