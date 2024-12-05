Castle Valley Civic Ballet Celebrates 10 Years

The Castle Valley Civic Ballet graced the stage once again for their annual performance of The Nutcracker. This years’ performance marked their 10-year anniversary.

“Words cannot fully express the gratitude I have for what has been accomplished over the past 10 years. Thank you to all of you who support us each year by participating in the show and those attending in the audience! It’s because of you, we can continue this tradition in the community,” stated Stephanie Richards on the Castle Valley Civic Ballet’s Facebook page.

The Nutcracker performance allows individuals of all ages to participate and show off their skills.

The Nutcracker is a centuries-old ballet performance that has been performed thousands of times throughout history and each year, the Castle Valley Civic Ballet out does itself.