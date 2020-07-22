CASTLE VALLEY MINING, LLC – BEAR CANYON MINE – C/015/0025 – PERMIT RENEWAL APPLICATION – CASTLE VALLEY MINING – P.O. BOX 475 – HUNTINGTON, UTAH 84528

Castle ValleyMining LLC as mine operator hereby submits an application for permit renewal for the Bear Canyon Mine for purposes of conducting underground coal mining and related surface activities. The mine is currently active. The permit area encompasses approximately 10,991.83 acres located in Township 16 South, Range7 East, in portions of sections 1, 10-14, and 23-26. Township 16 South, Range 8 East, in portions of sections 6-8, 16-21, and 30-31. The total disturbed area of the mine is 40.64 acres. Contact the address above for detailed locations information. For convenience, a general location map is provided below.

A surety bond is filed with the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining and is payable to the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM), and the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSM).

A copy of the permit renewal application may be examined at the office of the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801 and also at the Recorders Office located in the Emery County Courthouse in Castle Dale, Utah. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining address above. Said comments must be submitted thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 22, July 29 and August 5, 2020.