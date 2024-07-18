Castle Valley Pageant Continues Years of Tradition in Un-Traditional Way

Over the past 40 years, the Castle Valley Pageant has hosted thousands of people, who traveled far and wide for the opportunity to experience life during the early pioneer days.

Unfortunately, in 2019 the land that had been designated to the Castle Valley Pageant for so many years, was sold. This left many pageant goers and members of the Castle Valley Pageant committee in uncertainty as to whether this meant the end for Emery County’s long-standing tradition.

Thankfully, a professional recording of the Castle Valley Pageant emerged, giving hope that maybe it wasn’t over.

Emery County Archives was able to obtain all rights of the recording and will be hosting a free public screening on Thursday, July 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This special screening will be held at the Emery High School Auditorium.