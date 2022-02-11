Castleview Designated a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced on Thursday that it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital for the third consecutive year. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“The Castleview team continues to provide high-quality care for our patients despite the tumultuous past two years with COVID,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital. “I am proud of the efforts the physicians, providers and all healthcare workers have put forth to help make our community healthier. It’s an honor to be named among the top rural hospitals in the nation and to work with this exceptional team.”

“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”

Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly-available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times and is a five-star CMS rated hospital.