Castleview Hospital Adds Robotic-Assisted Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery

Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the United States.1 It is also becoming an increasingly popular outpatient procedure at surgery centers across the country, including here in Carbon County.

Orthopedic surgeons and the medical staff at Castleview Hospital are excited to offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee and hip implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. ROSA is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee and total hip replacement surgery.

It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Computer and software technology are used by the orthopedic surgeon to assist with complex decision-making. This technology enables the orthopedic surgeon to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients – robotic-assisted joint replacement has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Lindsey Metelko said. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.

