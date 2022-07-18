Castleview Hospital Auxiliary Presents Raffle Winner

As a way to assist with nursing scholarships, the Castleview Hospital Auxiliary has been selling tickets for a quilt raffle for a number of months now.

“We have a scholarship committee that reviews the applications and then determines who will most likely be a successful student,” explained Lydia Peterson, Castleview Hospital Auxiliary President.

Utah State University Eastern nursing students that have been accepted into the nursing programs may apply for the scholarship between Jan. 1 and June 1. In the past, the auxiliary has been able to present between six and eight scholarships each year.

On July 15, the winner was presented with the quilt. This year’s recipient was Claudia Via. Auxiliary members present were Peterson, Bonnie Hislop, Vivian Snell, June Hicks, Claudia Vea and Lois Polito.