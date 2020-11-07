Castleview Hospital Begins Offering Acute Withdrawal Management Service for Alcohol and/or Opioid Addiction

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, Castleview Hospital will offer StepOne ServiceTM, an inpatient, hospital-based 3-5 day Acute Withdrawal Management service available to adults requiring medical management of withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and/or opioids.

“Across the nation, addiction/substance use disorder impacts millions of people and their families. The good news is there is hope – addiction can be successfully treated,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital. “Our team is dedicated to helping people in our community deal with issues that impact their health and wellness. This new service is just one more avenue where we can provide assistance.”

Around-the-clock medical care is provided by the hospital’s designated doctors and existing nurses. This clinical team monitors each patient, while using protocol-specific medications. The goal is to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms and to decrease the dangers of withdrawal throughout this first step of the individual’s treatment process.

The service coordinator continues discussions with the patient throughout the inpatient stay to develop an individualized discharge plan that includes appropriate referrals to the next level of care. This service is covered by most insurance plans accepted by the hospital.

StepOne ServiceTM is provided through a partnership with Evergreen Healthcare Partners, LLC. More information can be found at www.steponeservice.com or by calling the service coordinator Monday through Friday at (435) 636-4808.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.