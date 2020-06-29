Castleview Hospital Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary

Castleview Hospital Press Release

This month, Castleview Hospital celebrates four decades of providing quality care to patients in Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding areas. In June 1980, construction was completed and the doors for the 49-bed hospital opened to the community.

Castleview Hospital has seen many changes over the years. Former chief executive officers (CEO) Jeff Manley and Mark Holyoak were catalysts in upgrading and improving patients’ experiences. Manley served as CEO from 2002 to 2011. Manley led by example, which had a profound effect on the culture at Castleview. His compassion and passion for a positive patient experience only increased as he struggled with his own health. Manley was such an inspiring person at the hospital and within the community that the Wellness Center is named in his honor.

Holyoak stepped in and during his tenure from 2011 to 2018, there were structural, operational and cosmetic updates, including interior renovations, equipment and technology upgrades, new exterior signs, and the opening of the Urgent Care and a free standing pharmacy. He believed in supporting the community beyond just healthcare, and worked as a community partner through acts such as commissioning the artwork at the hospital from two local artists, working with city and county officials, and sponsoring or hosting community events.

In late 2018, Greg Cook stepped in as chief executive officer and continued pushing to make Castleview a top tier hospital. Cook also believes that being of service to the community comes in many forms. He explained, “A large majority of the Castleview Hospital staff, providers and physicians, including myself, live, work and recreate within the community. Our own kids are on the local sports teams, we volunteer at the local non-profits, organizations and schools, and we are invested, personally, in being members of an amazing community. The hospital and our staff are a big part in making our community healthier and we take our role seriously.”

In January, Castleview Hospital was awarded the Best Big Business Award from Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. Based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, Castleview was named a top 100 and top 20 rural and community hospital for eight indices such as quality, outcomes and patient perspectives in February.

“It’s inspiring to me that some staff have been here since opening at this location 40 years ago. I feel honored for the opportunity to be part of a team that chooses to take care of their neighbors, friends, family and community,” said Cook. “I think it’s safe to speak for the Castleview staff in saying that we look forward to serving this community – in a variety of ways — for many more years to come.”