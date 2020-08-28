Castleview Hospital Donates Local Children’s Book to Carbon, Emery Schools

Castleview Hospital administration took time to deliver copies of the children’s novel “It’s Time to be Brave” on Wednesday. This book was penned by local author Adam Fivecoat and illustrated by local illustrator Karen Jobe Templeton.

The hospital purchased a novel for each elementary teacher in Carbon and Emery School Districts as well as Pinnacle Canyon Academy.

These novels were purchased to assist the schools in opening a conversation with the students surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can cope in these confusing times. The author and illustrator of the novel joined the hospital for the deliveries.