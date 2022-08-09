Castleview Hospital Earns 5-Star CMS Rating for Overall Hospital Quality

July 2022 rating puts hospital in the top 14% of all U.S. hospitals

Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced on Monday that it has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Castleview Hospital’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-Star Rating puts it among the top 14 percent of all eligible hospitals in the U.S. with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Only 429 of the more than 3,093 hospitals rated received five stars.

“Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer of Castleview Hospital. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

The Star Ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about healthcare. CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across five quality areas: mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care, and timeliness and effectiveness of care.

Castleview Hospital has launched several initiatives in recent years aimed at further enhancing the quality of care provided to patients, including leader quality rounding with both patients and staff, and learning boards where frontline staff can submit issues or ideas for increased safety and quality. Castleview has implemented improvement methodologies and practices that are data-driven, transparent and inclusive. The team shares best practices with other facilities in the organization that drive the hospital to be better in every way.

Most importantly, Castleview has implemented and believes heavily in fostering a culture of safety that encourages employees to speak up if they see something that could lead to a patient harm or a poor outcome. The hospital’s quality agenda is robust and strives for perfection, yet understands that processes and quality get better by recognizing there is always room for improvement.

“We are honored to serve the healthcare needs of our communities,” Cook said. “We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their dedication that made this five-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”

For more information on the Star Ratings Program, visit the CMS website at Medicare.gov. For more information on Castleview Hospital, visit CastleviewHospital.net.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.