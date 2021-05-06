Castleview Hospital Earns 5-Star CMS Rating for Overall Hospital Quality

May 2021 rating puts hospital in the top 14% of all U.S. hospitals

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced on Thursday that it has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Castleview’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-Star Rating puts it among the top 14 percent of all eligible hospitals in the U.S. with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Only 455 of the more than 3,300 hospitals rated received five stars.

“Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer of Castleview Hospital. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

The Star Ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about healthcare. CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across seven quality areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

Castleview Hospital has launched several initiatives in recent years aimed at further enhancing the quality of care provided to patients, including the reduction of fall rates, surgical site infections, hospital acquired urinary tract infection and pneumonia. We are continually focused on ensuring we have a robust culture of safety where employees feel safe to bring quality concerns to the attention of others.

Hospital employees engage in patient safety rounding, as well as bedside shift reporting, which is a process that ensures nurses and patients can discuss the patient’s care openly during care transitions between nursing shifts. Castleview Hospital’s quality program ensures providers can treat patients in an environment where everyone, including patients, family members, employees and physicians, are included in care plans and decision making.

“We are honored to serve the healthcare needs of our communities,” Cook said. “We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their dedication that made this five-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”

For more information on the Star Ratings Program, visit the CMS website at Medicare.gov. For more information on Castleview Hospital, visit CastleviewHospital.net.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, and an Urgent Care in Price, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.