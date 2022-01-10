Castleview Hospital Makes Sizable Donation to Helper City

Following the announcement that Castleview Hospital was assisting in much-needed repairs to the bridge located on the Helper River Walkway, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared further efforts in the hospital’s mission of making communities healthier.

This announcement, made last week, announced that Castleview Hospital donated $10,000 to the city for both the bridge repair and the future project of entryway pillars into the city.

“In rural Utah, strategic partnerships such as this make all the difference in helping us achieve our goals and dreams.” stated Mayor Peterman. “Please be sure to thank the employees and staff of Castleview for their kind donation.”

Mayor Peterman also stated that those eager for updates may look for more in the spring.