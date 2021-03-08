Castleview Hospital Named a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital on Monday announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.

“This is an incredible honor for our hospital after a very difficult year,” stated Greg Cook, CEO at Castleview Hospital. “Our physicians and staff continue to prioritize high-quality patient care. I’m proud of all that the team accomplished in 2020 and the level of dedication everyone at Castleview Hospital has to caring for each other, our patients and our community.”

“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher-quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”

Over the course of the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale and Castleview Urgent Care in Price. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.