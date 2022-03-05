Castleview Hospital Named Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital

Press Release

Castleview Hospital was recently named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals are identified using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural PPS hospital performance. These hospitals will be recognized May 12 during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in Albuquerque, NM.

The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

“Castleview Hospital is proud of the efforts of its physicians and healthcare workers who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Greg Cook, Castleview Hospital CEO. “We are honored to serve this area and provide high-quality care close to home. Our recognition as a top rural and community health care provider means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a five-star CMS rated hospital.

About NRHA

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA’s membership consists of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About the Chartis Group

The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals, and health care service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Visit www.chartis.com.