Castleview Hospital Names 2020 Mercy Award Winner

Jeff Weddle recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital recently announced that Jeff Weddle has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Castleview Hospital, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview. “We are extremely proud to recognize Jeff Weddle for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Jeff started at Castleview in 2013 and has provided strong leadership during his tenure. He was instrumental in the intensive care unit remodel, making it a comfortable and efficient space that provides high-quality patient care. More recently, he has been a key member of the emergency preparedness team planning for safety at the hospital amid COVID-19. Beyond his work at Castleview, Jeff is also a volunteer firefighter and was recently awarded “First Responder of the Year.”

“It is an honor to work with someone as compassionate as Jeff. He has been a positive addition to our team and has shared his knowledge of emergency management throughout our preparedness planning with COVID-19,” Cook said. “Jeff is a remarkable person. Our hospital and community are better because of Jeff’s commitment to care for others.”

Each hospital winner, including Jeff Weddle, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Jeff and all hospital winners are invited to attend.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.