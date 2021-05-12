Castleview Hospital Names 2021 Mercy Award Winner

Myly Gregersen recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others

Press Release

Castleview Hospital recently announced that Myly Gregersen, case manager and nurse, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Castleview Hospital, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital. “We are extremely proud to recognize Myly for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

In nominations for this award, co-workers describe Myly as compassionate, caring and respected by those she works and interacts with throughout the hospital. Her work ethic and teamwork are laudable – her full-time case manager job doesn’t deter her from frequently picking up shifts in the ER when coverage is needed. Outside of Castleview, Myly stays busy helping the community. She is a nursing instructor at USU Eastern, works at a local skilled nursing facility and spends countless hours volunteering with Carbon Caring for Kids. We thank Myly for her dedication to “Making Communities Healthier.”

Each hospital winner, including Myly, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Myly and all hospital winners are invited to attend.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, and an Urgent Care in Price, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.