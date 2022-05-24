Castleview Hospital Names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

Lorie Huntington recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital recently announced that Lorie Huntington, a registered nurse, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Castleview Hospital, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview. “We are extremely proud to recognize Lorie for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Lorie is described as “sunshine” on the medical/surgical unit. Her genuinely kind and caring nature makes her an exceptional nurse, co-worker and human. Patients, staff, physicians and anyone that knows her loves her.

Despite the stressful nature of nursing, Lorie can find the positive in every situation. Her positive attitude remains at the core of who she is and how she approaches patient care. Even in crisis situations, Lorie remains calm and her professional demeanor helps to also calm those around her, whether that might be a patient’s family or colleagues. She is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care to patients and finds joy in caring for them with an authentic person-to-person style. She is well-versed in medical knowledge, but also quick to engage and learn more. She shares her knowledge as a leader, working as a charge nurse and a mentor to new nurses at the hospital.

Lorie also spends much of her time taking care of her community. She has organized and hosted many fundraisers to help families in need, volunteered with the Emery County EMS crew and, for the past six years, she has made sure the tradition of the Emery High Graduation Party continues.

We thank Lorie for her dedication to “Making Communities Healthier.”

Each facility winner, including Lorie, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Lorie and all facility winners are invited to attend.

