Castleview Hospital Now Offers Genetic Testing to Qualifying Individuals During a Routine Screening Mammogram

Press Release

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s why it’s important to begin annual mammogram screenings at age 40. Regular mammograms are essential to early detection and the fight against breast cancer. In fact, with early detection, the five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer is 99 percent.

To empower patients who may have a family history of cancer, Castleview Hospital is now offering genetic cancer testing to qualifying individuals during their routine mammogram screening. This test looks for mutations (changes) in genes that have been passed down through generations, and which may increase an individual’s risk of developing cancer.

“Each year, over 250,000 women in the United States learn that they have breast cancer. While most of these cancers happen by chance, some are hereditary,” said Lindsey Metelko, chief nursing officer at Castleview Hospital. “If someone knows they have a genetic mutation, they can take steps to reduce their risk or detect cancer early.”

For patients who have a family history of cancer, genetic testing is the best way to learn their cancer risk. Depending on their test results, a patient may be at hereditary, familial or general population risk of developing cancer. If hereditary cancer testing is recommended, it can be done right in the provider’s office during the mammogram screening appointment.

A patient who wishes to receive genetic testing will first need to answer several questions about their personal and family history of cancer, which will help determine if they qualify as a candidate. Before their appointment, a patient can assist us by learning the following:

What is the history of cancer on your mother’s and father’s sides of the family?

What is the history of cancer for your other close blood relatives, including parents, children, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews?

If one or more of your relatives was diagnosed with cancer, what was the type of cancer, and what was their age at diagnosis?

At Castleview Hospital, our patients’ breast health is important to us. Genetic cancer testing doesn’t just give patients peace of mind – it can help them make life-saving decisions regarding their health.

For more information about genetic testing during a screening mammogram or to schedule an appointment, call (435) 636-4844.

As always, you should consult with your personal primary care provider to determine the type and frequency of screenings that’s best for you. If you need a primary care physician, call us at (435) 893-6362 and we’ll get you connected to the right care.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price, and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times, and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.