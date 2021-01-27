Castleview Hospital Offering Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Patients

New therapy designed to lessen severity of virus for non-hospitalized patients

Castleview Hospital announced on Tuesday that it is offering bamlanivimab, a new monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of non-hospitalized, high-risk patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19. Developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, the drug recently received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now being allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in partnership with the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and other state agencies.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made antibodies that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. Bamlanivimab is specifically designed to help block the SARS–CoV–2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells. Administered intravenously, this innovative treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in individuals who are COVID-19-positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease.

“Castleview Hospital is excited to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, as we have seen promising results in our initial patients,” said Travis Engar, DO, Castleview Hospital’s Chief of Staff. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

Patients must have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, be older than 12 years of age and have onset of symptoms < 7 days. They must be high risk due to certain underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and others, as well as being stable enough to not require hospitalization. As bamlanivimab is an investigational treatment, the hospital’s supply is limited and carefully allocated by the Utah Department of Health and requires an order from a medical provider.

