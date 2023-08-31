Castleview Hospital Volunteers Celebrated

The volunteers of Castleview Hospital were recognized for 50 years of service on Aug. 23. The celebration welcomed all past and present volunteers to Pioneer Park in Price to reminisce.

Originally called the “Pink Ladies,” the volunteers began by wearing pink smocks, but that eventually evolved. Now, the volunteers wear polo shirts and men have joined the force of volunteers.

“The volunteers give selflessly to help in the hospital,” the organization shared. “Thank you to all who have volunteered.”