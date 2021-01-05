Castleview Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2021

Press Release

Castleview Hospital is ringing in 2021 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing seven pounds and five ounces and measuring 19 inches, Jordyn Grace was born to proud parents, Ashley and Jordan, on Jan. 3, 2021 at 9:47 p.m.

“The Castleview nurses, staff and Dr. Brady were very helpful and did a great job,” said Ashley. “And we are so grateful to have her here now.” The parents also have four boys who are very excited for their baby sister.

Castleview Hospital Women’s Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents. The center offers renovated patient rooms, lactation specialists and birthing classes.

“Ashley has a great family,” said Dr. Matthew Brady at Castleview Hospital. “It was fun to be part of their care.”

Castleview Hospital is located at 300 North Hospital Drive. To learn more, please call (435) 637-4800 or visit CastleviewHospital.net.

The New Year’s family was gifted with many prizes following the birth of their daughter courtesy of Castleview Hospital and ETV News. Others that gifted the New Year’s baby family included Apple Country Crafts, Eastern Utah Women’s Health, the Southeastern Utah Health Department, Boyd’s Family Pharmacy, Stewart’s Marketplace, Sutherlands, Magnuson Lumber, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Tolley Toddler Daycare, and First and For Most.