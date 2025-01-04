Castleview Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2025

Castleview Hospital Press Release

PRICE, UT (January 3, 2025) – Castleview Hospital is ringing in 2025 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 18 inches, Luxton was born to Wynter and Wesley, Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12:25 p.m.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our baby boy into the new year at Castleview Hospital!” said Wynter. “We are grateful for the wonderful care and many gifts that we have received from the staff, Dr. Bradshaw and the Carbon County community.”

Castleview Hospital’s Women’s Center is dedicated to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers a level two neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and free prenatal and lactation classes to anyone in the community.

“On New Year’s Day and year-round, our extraordinary teams of clinical and support staff are committed to maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies,” said David Bradshaw, MD, OB/GYN at Castleview Hospital. “It is our privilege to continue helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a healthy, positive and memorable way.”

Castleview Women’s Center is grateful to all the local businesses that generously donated a gift to the family in the New Year’s Baby gift basket. Thank you goes out to Southeast Utah Health Department, Groggs, Cold Stone Creamery, Price Theatre, Walmart, Club Mecca, Puzzle Pediatrics, Amanda Paiz at Marketing Elevated, Janarie Cammans at Fire & Ice Photography, Sutherlands, Apple Country Crafts, Helper Bowling Alley, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Dollar General.

Castleview Women’s Center is located at 300 North Hospital Drive in Price, UT. To learn more or to sign-up for one of our free prenatal or lactation classes, please call 435.636.4828, or visit https://www.castleviewhospital.net/mother-baby.

About Castleview Hospital

For over 40 years Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah, and an Urgent Care in Price, UT. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke & Trauma Level 4 designated facility, as well as a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader. The hospital has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times and recently received back-to-back Leapfrog “A” grades for safe, high-quality patient care.