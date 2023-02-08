Castleview Treats Community to Free Ice Skating Day

Castleview Hospital once again provided the community the chance to get out and be active while spending time with loved ones. This was accomplished through the annual community ice skating day hosted at the Carbon County skate pond on Saturday.

Those that attended were treated to free ice skate rentals as well as free food, including hot dogs, chili and hot chocolate.

“What an amazing day! Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy some ice skating today,” the hospital shared. “This is such a great community. We had an awesome time and hope you and your family did too!”