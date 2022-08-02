“Catfish on the Green” Attracts 100+ Fishermen

By Robin Hunt

Over one hundred fishermen and women gathered for the second annual “Catfish on the Green” tournament in Green River on Friday. Some of the participants came from as far as Michigan and New Mexico to compete for thousands in cash and prizes. Each participant also received a “See you on the River” custom t-shirt.

Emery County Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard thanked the event sponsors and supporters, including the Emery County Travel Bureau, Green River City, Green River State Park, Mr Automotive, Tamarisk Restaurant, The River Terrace, Forbidden Fruit, Kris and Shaun Bell, Food Ranch, the Huntington Rock Shop, Stewart’s, Jones Ace Hardware, JN Auto, Orangeville City, and J&D Automotive/NAPA.

Due to the generous donations by these sponsors, the event was able to raise $1,065 from drawing tickets for the Green River PACT organization to help fund the organization’s many projects. PACT’s new director was in attendance to speak on PACT and thank the fishermen for their contributions.

This year’s winners for the individual category were Daxton Cook in first with a 22 7/8″ catfish, Mike Mortensen in second with a 22 1/4″ catfish and Jose Lozano in third with a 21 3/4″ catfish. Fourth place went to Mike Cloward with a 21 3/8″ catfish while there was a tie for fifth place between Stephanie Penrod and Jason Harvey with cats measuring 21″.

The winners for the team category were the Whisker Whackers (Takota Sanderson and Tye Cook) with two cats totaling 53 1/4″. Second place went to Fish Down (Lance and Brad Walker) with two cats totaling 49 7/8″. Third place was earned by Team Name (Josh and Ryker Humphrey) with two cats totaling 43 3/4″. In fourth place were the Stache Bros (Blake Yost and John Behling) with two cats measuring 41 3/4″. Fifth place went to We Are Hooked (Tia Barton and Brandon Carter) with two cats totaling 38 1/4″.

Youth category winners were Alessander Rodriguez in first place with a 20 5/8″ catfish, Davin Palmer in second place with a 19″ catfish and Austin Leonard in third place with a 18 5/8″ catfish. Fourth place went to Jareth Rodriguez with a 18 1/2″ catfish while Brock Dimick ended in fifth with a 17″ catfish.

This annual event is scheduled to take place in Green River every August.