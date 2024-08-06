Catfish on the Green Fishing Tournament

By Robin Hunt
Friday and Saturday, Green River hosted the annual event Catfish on the Green sponsored by the Emery County Travel Bureau.
Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard said: “It was the biggest year yet, with 180 participants from all over Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Idaho!”
The largest fish caught was 27 ⅞” long, caught by Jeremy Wallace. Other winners for all categories go as follows:
Youth Category
1st place: Liam Oveson with a 26” catfish
2nd place: Sky Rodriguez with a 24 1/2” catfish
3rd place: Gavin Ekker with a 24 1/8” catfish
Women’s Category
1st place: Jess Norman with a 22 3/4” catfish
2nd place: Kaylie Hammell with a 22 1/2” catfish
3rd place: Keeley Baird with a 21” catfish
Men’s Category
1st place: Jeremy Wallace with a 27 7/8” catfish
2nd place: Gabe Ekker with a 26 1/8” catfish
3rd place: Carson Heeley with a 26” catfish
You can learn more about this event by visiting coalcanyonevents.com