‘Cats Take Advantage of Home Course

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Region 12 moved to Cove View, home of the Wildcats. Richfield had an impressive showing, scoring 302 as a team while Keaton Anderson set the pace with a 71. Carbon came in second with a 325 round followed by Canyon View (336), Grand (344) and Emery (345).

The Dinos were once more led by Bode Salas (75), who came in four strokes behind the round leader. Kyler Clark shot an 81 while Daron Garner came in with an 82 and Jack Hedin with an 87. The Spartans were closely packed together. Joey Leonard, Carter Huntington and Dempsey Toomer all scored a team-low of 86 while Turner Stoker was right behind with an 87.

The teams will next compete at the Carbon Country Club on Thursday. After four matches, the region standings are as follows: