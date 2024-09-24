CCCC Luncheon Attendees Learn about AI

Tyson Heywood, Founder of Optima Web Solutions, was the featured guest at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s Sept. luncheon.

Heywood was in attendance to give a training on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is not a new feature of the internet and technology itself, but is rapidly growing in popularity and use. Optima Web Solutions designs and builds websites, as well as assisting with marketing needs. A lot of Heywood’s personal background is in data science and analytics.

Due to that, he and Optima Web Solutions make data-driven decisions to help clients grow and meet their goals. Building custom software is also an area of expertise for Heywood, who’s goal for the day was to show those in attendance how AI can be used more.

Heywood stated that the newest thing about AI is how widely adopted it is becoming. In Google trends in 2022, AI spiked as has remained high ever since. In only five days, ChatGPT had one million users, which is the quickest of any platform to date. AI can be utilized to assist in coming up with ideas, writing, or with research and learning.

From there, Heywood walked luncheon attendees through the many ways that AI can help in everyday business and personal activities. He worked on brainstorming business names, learning the process of a good social media strategy, creating flyers, etc.

Heywood stressed that, with AI, results vary often and users can always continue to chat to come up with what is best. He stated that he personally uses it more for ideas. In conclusion, he told the crowd that what he had presented was only a small aspect of a giant AI world.

Visit www.optimawebsolutions.com to learn all about what the business has to offer. Heywood can be contacted at tyson@optimawebsolutions.com for even more information.