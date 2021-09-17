CCPRC Brings Needed Resources to Castle Country

The Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center (CCPRC) was spotlighted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. The center was given a chance to present to chamber members and guests during their monthly luncheon.

The CCPRC is a non-profit Christian organization that brings free resources to members of the community. This includes services for those that are pregnant, parents and those that are grieving the loss of a child.

“We exist to assist the people of Carbon and Emery County to make life-affirming pregnancy decisions by offering hope, compassionate help and truth in love,” the CCPRC shared.

For those that are pregnant, the center offers free pregnancy tests, pregnancy education, options education and referrals. For parents, resources include parenting, child development and life skills education as well as baby supplies. Finally, those that are grieving following a pregnancy loss or abortion can also find support through the CCPRC.

“We want everyone that comes through our doors to be welcomed and loved and supported,” the CCPRC shared.

The center is ran solely by volunteers and donations. All services are offered for free and information is kept strictly confidential. Peer counselors provide support to those visiting the center while also providing referrals to knowledgable professionals throughout the community.

Those interested in the services offered by the CCPRC can call (435) 637-6683 or visit castlecountryprc.org. The center also offers free tours of the center and its resources to those interested. The center is located at 836 East 100 North in Price, but appointments are encouraged to maintain the confidentiality of those utilizing the center.

Community members that wish to support that CCPRC are encouraged to take part in the center’s upcoming charity golf tournament on Sept. 24. The tournament will take place at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

Registration for the tournament closes on Sept. 20. The cost is $50 per team plus $40 per player for greens fees. For more information or to register, please call (435) 650-0556.