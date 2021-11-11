CCPRC Welcomes New Director

On Nov. 6, the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center (CCPRC) hosted a chili open house and silent auction to introduce the center’s new director, Nikki Lynn Jeffs, to the community.

This open house was hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, which is located at 836 East 100 North in Price. Jeffs grew up in Spanish Fork and moved with her family to Carbon County 12 years ago. Jeffs married her husband when they were 16 and 17 years old and they have been together for 28 years. Together, they share six children and eight grandchildren.

Jeffs has a BS degree in General Science Studies with minors in Chemistry and Criminal Justice. She recently graduated with her MA in Instructional Technology and Learning Sciences and is going to bring that knowledge with her to the CCPRC.

“I had a heart to help women who found themselves with an unplanned pregnancy, or who are struggling in their parenting, since that is what happened to me at 17 years old,” said Jeffs. “I am where I am now because of the practical support and Biblical guidance I got at critical moments in my life.”

Jeffs stated that she was led by the Lord to reach out to other women who may need encouragement, education and support during their pregnancy and parenting journeys. She had been a volunteer with the CCPRC for a little over a year when she discovered they were looking for a new director and she applied.

Focusing on changes coming to the CCPRC, Jeffs shared that the biggest change will be implementing technology into many aspects of the center. Previously, everything had been carried out with paper and pen.

“I will also be reevaluating our volunteer training to ensure consistency and efficiency,” said Jeffs. “We are updating our community resource lists to help our clients find assistance in the areas that we do not provide for or that fall outside our scope of practice.”

However, Jeffs stated that the vision, mission and seeking to follow Jesus’ example of love in the center are the same. The center is a Christian, nonprofit organization that is fully supported by donations and staffed by volunteers.

Currently, they have well-established peer mentoring/counseling and parenting classes. There is also a store with new and gently used baby items suitable for children up to two years old. In the store, “baby bucks” are earned in the parenting classes in order to purchase needed items.

The CCPRC also offers miscarriage and abortion grief support, though this is currently only offered when requested. Jeffs stated that she would like to develop regularly-hosted support groups or grief classes for women that have suffered the loss of a child, whether it be through miscarriage, abortion or adoption.

The CCPRC is available for anyone that may benefit from the center’s services and there are no income restrictions. Contact the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center at (435) 637-5683 for more information.