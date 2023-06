The Carbon School District announced that the local elementary schools will be offering a summer snack beginning July 5.

The snack will be offered in the mornings from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. through July 27. The snacks must be eaten on-site and are offered for students aged zero to 18 years old. Summer snack will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Creekview, Castle Heights, Sally Mauro, Bruin Point and Wellington elementary schools will all offer this opportunity.