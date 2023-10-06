CCSO Deputy Named October Employee of the Month

The Carbon County Employee of the Month for October was announced during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. Kourtney Cox, Carbon County Human Resources Assistant Director, presented the honor to Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Garrett Blanc.

Deputy Blanc was nominated by Sgt. Addley following an incident in which the deputy recently conducted a routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of four individuals that were committing a number of crimes, including money laundering. Three of the four individuals had previously served time.

“The impact of this arrest is immense,” Sgt. Addley had stated in his nomination.

Deputy Blanc was recognized as the October Employee of the Month due to his commitment and hard work in keeping the community safe.

Commissioner Tony Martines remarked that he remembered officiating the football games that Deputy Blanc used to participate in and that he appreciates seeing the man that he has turned into.