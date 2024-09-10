CCSO Officers Commended for Professionalism and Compassion

Sgt. Shawn Addley with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took time during the Carbon County Commission Meeting to speak on an important topic.

September is known as National Suicide Awareness and Prevention month and approval was given for the CCSO staff to don CJ Smuin Foundation hats to bring awareness. Sgt. Addley stated that suicide is a major issue on national, state and local levels, which is why it is so important for all to spread the word about suicide and be there for those that may be contemplating.

Sgt. Addley spoke on two former deputies that had taken their own lives and the ways that it affected him personally. He also shared that Carbon County provides mental health outreach for employees.

The hat is being worn by every employee at the CCSO to bring awareness and get rid of the stigma that is related to suicide. In Dec. 2020, Smuin took his own life, which greatly affected the community.

Shortly after, his family started the foundation to educate families and children about suicide. Every January, the CJ Smuin Foundation holds a hitting camp and banquet for youth to attend. During the event, locals and professionals teach hitting techniques and the banquet is held to talk about suicide prevention, awareness and support.

Pat Smuin also speaks to cadets at the USU Eastern Police Academy and bring suicide awareness to spouses and loved ones of cadets.

Sgt. Addley then detailed the hats. The front of the hat has a baseball with CJ #1. Sgt. Addley stated that the baseball also reminds him of the light that coal miners wear, leading to the light out of the darkness.

He then said that in 2022, several government agencies banded together for one hotline in crisis, 988. This is a 24/7 hotline and someone will always be there to speak to the caller. This number is also featured on each hat.

Sgt. Addley thanked the family for the generous donation to all local law enforcement entities and invited Nathan Hepworth and Taylor Cox of the CCSO to the podium. Both of them responded when Smuin took his life and the duo were recognized for their dedication to suicide awareness.

There were given a certificate of appreciation for their professionalism and compassion while responding. They were credited as making a profound difference.