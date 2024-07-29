CCSO Releases Information Regarding Fatal Accident Over Weekend

An accident that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Airport Road in Carbon County resulted in fatalities. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported that emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle accident with four occupants.

“It was reported that the vehicle had caught fire,” the CCSO stated. “Two of the occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital.”

One law enforcement officer was also hospitalized during rescue efforts. The other two occupants of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and did not survive the accident. The CCSO stated that the accident is currently under investigation.

The investigation is a collaborative effort between the Utah Highway Patrol and the CCSO.