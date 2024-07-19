CCSO Trio Named July Employees of the Month

Kellie Payne, Carbon County Human Resources Director, announced the July Employee of the Month during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening.

This month, the honor goes to two Carbon County employees and one retiree. They are Denna Fausett, Travis Henrie and Wally Hendricks. The nomination came from an anonymous individual within the community, who wished to nominate them for their great work with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The service and support that the three of them provide to victims of sex crime, the nominee stated, is amazing. Fausett, Henrie and Hendricks are passionate, give great council and the nominee said that they are not sure how anyone would make it through such difficult situations without their support.

Continuing, the nominee stated that they certainly appreciate all they have done and will do for all the citizens with the county. Henrie stated that they appreciate the recognition and wish they knew who the nominee was to thank them.

He said that the three of them work hard for the victim program and that it is an awesome feeling to be recognized.