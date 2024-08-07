Celebrate 118 years of Melon Days

Press Release

Green River looks to celebrate its 118th annual Melon Days Festival September 20-21, 2024. Because of the hard work of the melon-growing families in Green River, tasty, flavorful, delicious melons are something to celebrate!

Green River Watermelons are world-renowned, and the community, visitors, family, and friends get together for melon-munching fun every September.

Join in the Melon fun! Activities like a softball tournament, 5K Run, golf tournament, melon carving contest, concert, melon photo contest, bounce houses, vendor fair, pony rides, and much more ensure fun for the whole family!

Learn more at melon-days.com or search Melon Days on Facebook & Instagram.

In the meantime, pick up your melons from Dunham Farms or Vetere Farms any time by visiting their melon stands along Main Street.