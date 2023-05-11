Celebrate Archaeology Month in Nine Mile Canyon

May is Archaeology Month and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced an upcoming educational event in Nine Mile Canyon to celebrate.

“Join us for a day of exploration and learning as we delve into the rich history of this incredible canyon through archaeology,” the BLM shared. “Informative presentations led by expert archaeologists help you uncover the mysteries of the past.”

That is not all that the event has to offer, however. As part of the fun, a plein air painting session will also be hosted, where participants can let creative juices flow while capturing the beauty that is Nine Mile Canyon. The BLM said that with the unique rock formations, ancient petroglyphs and beautiful vistas, the canyon offers a landscape that will inspire.

“Mark your calendars so you don’t miss this amazing opportunity to immerse yourself in the wonders of archaeology and the natural beauty of Nine Mile Canyon,” shared the BLM. “See you there!”

This event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.