Celebrate National Health Center Week with Carbon Medical Service

Carbon Medical Service is celebrating National Health Center Week, which is Aug. 9-13.

The celebration will be presented in the form of an event on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Sunnyside Clinic and Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Helper Clinic. Canyon Ice will be distributing free snow cones to the first 200 people.

Tommy Pacheco and Kaylee from Scissor Talk will also be at the event, providing free hair trims for girls and haircuts to the boys. Masks are required at this event.

Those that attend can opt into a free sports physical and there will be free backpacks with school supplies for those aged between preschool and high school with immunization visits.

For more information on the event, please call (435) 888-4411.